Ant Anstead and Son Hudson, 2, Adorably Argue over 'Trash v Rubbish' Debate in Cute Video

The television personality tries to convince his 2-year-old son Hudson London to use the British term "rubbish" instead of saying "trash"

Ant Anstead is trying to instill his British roots upon his little boy.

In an adorable video shared to Instagram Thursday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, sits down with his 2-year-old son Hudson London and debates the toddler over the right word to use to describe garbage.

While Hudson argues that "trash" is the correct term, the United Kingdom native tries to convince his son to use the British term "rubbish" instead.

"Trash v rubbish/American v British/🇺🇸 v 🇬🇧/ Gonna have a fight on my hands raising this one….. !!!! 😂 x," writes Anstead, who shares Hudson with his second wife, Flip or Flop co-host Christina Haack.

Last month, the TV star spoke to PEOPLE about his experience co-parenting with Haack, who also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, with her ex Tarek El Moussa.

Anstead, who is also dad to two older kids, daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, from his first marriage, said making sure Hudson is happy and healthy is his top priority.

"I'm a big supporter of modern-day parenting," he said of sharing custody with Haack. "You can only ever look back and judge yourself and how you dealt with your half. There are so many co-parents out there that allow emotions, bitterness, anger and jealousy to control them. And ultimately all of that stuff means nothing. I'm not going to be ashamed. I'm going to look back and say, 'I really handled my half well.' "

Anstead and Haack recently marked their son Hudson's second birthday with sweet tributes to the toddler on social media.

Sharing several photos and videos from Hudson's birthday celebrations, Anstead wrote on Instagram: "Now THAT was a PARTY!!! We danced, ate cake, opened presents, ate more cake and it ended in a bonkers water fight and soggy cake! Perfect!"