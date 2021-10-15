"I think, when a child hits 2, they call it the 'Terrible Twos' for a reason," said Ant Anstead, who shares 2-year-old Hudson with ex Christina Haack

Ant Anstead Talks Sleep Training His Son, 2: 'I've Been Joining Hudson in Bed at 4:00 Every Morning'

Ant Anstead is experiencing some bedtime woes with his toddler.

The 42-year-old Celebrity IOU: Joyride host spoke with Entertainment Tonight Thursday about his son Hudson, who turned 2 last month, and his latest sleep regression. Anstead — who is also dad to daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15 — admitted, "I think, when a child hits 2, they call it the 'Terrible Twos' for a reason."

"I'd like to think that you try and get a routine, and the moment that you give in they win. And I've given in! So I've been joining Hudson in bed at 4:00 every morning," he said. "I try and steal a few extra hours of sleep, but the truth is that I'm half awake making sure I don't roll over."

Last month, Anstead and ex Christina Haack both marked their child's second birthday with sweet tributes on social media.

Sharing several photos and videos from Hudson's birthday celebrations, Anstead wrote on Instagram: "Now THAT was a PARTY!!! We danced, ate cake, opened presents, ate more cake and it ended in a bonkers water fight and soggy cake! Perfect!"

Meanwhile, Haack, 38, shared from her account, "Happy 2️⃣ Birthday Hudson!! Such a sweet, active and smart boy. He loves to try and figure things out for himself and has this mischievous look on his face while doing it haha. He's talking a lot already but his favorite word in our home is 'Cash' 🐶. We love you!"

Anstead opened up to PEOPLE about co-parenting last month, saying, "I'm a big supporter of modern-day parenting."