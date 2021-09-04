Ant Anstead Shares Cute Photos of Son Hudson on His First Day of Preschool: 'He Soaked It Up'

Ant Anstead is one proud dad after seeing his son Hudson embark on his first day of preschool.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, recounted his child's big milestone on Instagram this Friday, sharing pictures of Hudson, who turns 2 next week, leaving class after a full day of learning.

"Whoa….. Hudzo first day trying out pre school!" he captioned the shots, which included images of Anstead holding his son's hand, as well as Hudson showing off a smiley face sticker he had received during his lesson.

"He soaked it up and had so much fun! His highlight was obviously 'earning' his sticker!!" the former Wheeler Dealers star continued. "Hudzo is such an active and sociable boy already! The playing we already do has really paid off."

ant anstead Credit: ant anstead/instagram

"Big moments ❤️," he added.

Anstead shares Hudson with ex-wife Christina Haack. He is also father to daughter Amelie, 17 and son Archie, 15, from his previous marriage to his first wife, Louise.

The father of three spoke about his co-parenting relationships with his exes last month during a guest-hosting stint on Entertainment Tonight, sharing that he's "really proud" of what he's developed.

ant anstead Credit: ant anstead/instagram

"The concept of blended families is more common now than it was and we live in a society now where it's more normal," Anstead said. "So you have to bring a level of normalcy to it."

"Hudson's peers and kids at school are all in very similar situations and it just has to come from a place of love really because ultimately if the decision is in favor of the child, it's ultimately the right decision," he explained.

Anstead noted that he's seen some parents "co-parent badly," calling it "a real shame."

"Because ultimately when all that, I guess, awkwardness falls away, which it will do eventually, time's a great healer, you're only gonna get the opportunity to look back," he continued. "And when you look back and you say, 'How did I handle my side? How did I handle my half?' "

"And, you know, I'm really proud of my half," the dad continued.

