On his Instagram, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star was told by a follower: "Don’t take away Hudson from his Mum you will never forgive yourself"

Ant Anstead Says Taking Son Hudson, 2, Away from Ex Christina Hall Is the 'Last Thing' He Wants

Ant Anstead is clearing the air.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Don't take away Hudson from his Mum you will never forgive yourself Ant," the user wrote in the comments section of Anstead's post. (Last month, Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson, PEOPLE confirmed.)

In response, Anstead wrote back, "Huh? who told you that? That's the LAST thing I want!"

In late April, Anstead — who is currently dating Renée Zellweger — filed for full custody after the couple was granted joint legal and physical custody of Hudson following their divorce in July 2021.

Per Anstead's court order, which was obtained by PEOPLE, he claims he has been the "primary parent" and that Hall, 38, has spent an "average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022" with their son Hudson.

Ant Anstead Instagram Credit: Ant Anstead Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A California Superior Court judge denied Anstead's emergency order, citing a lack of critical circumstances concerning the child.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Hall — who has since tied the knot with new husband Josh Hall — said in part that Anstead's filing "deeply saddens" her.

"If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," the Christina on the Coast star shared.