Ant Anstead Reveals Son Hudson Cut His Own Hair Using a Butter Knife — After Using It for Toast

Hudson London is showing off his new hairdo!

On Monday, Ant Anstead revealed on his Instagram Story that his 2-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack, gave himself a haircut using a butter knife.

Anstead, 42, shared a cute video of Hudson buttering his own toast before the following slide revealed the little boy's updated hairstyle in a close-up shot of his face covered in toast from his breakfast.

"Butters his own toast...and cuts his own hair (with the same butter knife!!!!!!)," Anstead wrote, adding a shocked emoji face.

Prior to his haircut, Hudson was seen spending time with his mom Haack and half-brother Brayden, 6, whom Haack shares with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. The HGTV star also shares daughter Taylor, 11, with El Moussa.

Haack shared a sweet photo to Instagram on Sunday of her snuggling with Brayden and Hudson while lying in bed.

"Love these boys + cuddles 💙," she captioned the shot.

The Flip or Flop star announced her engagement to Joshua Hall on Sept. 20, two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship. She and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday that month on a romantic getaway to Mexico.

"Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him," said Haack.