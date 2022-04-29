On Thursday, Ant Anstead filed for full custody of his and Christina Hall's 2-year-old son Hudson

Ant Anstead Requests That Son Hudson Not Appear in Paid Media Campaigns in Full Custody Filing

As part of Ant Anstead's filing for full custody of his son Hudson London with ex-wife Christina Hall, he is requesting that the 2-year-old not appear in any paid media campaigns.

As per Anstead's court order, filed on Thursday and obtained by PEOPLE, the Celebrity IOU Joyride asks, "I be awarded sole legal custody of Hudson, or, in the alternative, for an order restraining both Christina (and me) from using Hudson or Hudson's likeness or image in any commercial endeavor, social media paid promotion, television or streaming program, or which might otherwise commodify Hudson without the express advanced written consent of both parents in writing."

Anstead, 43, goes on to assert that Hall, 38, featured Hudson in "paid advertisements to sell products" during the three of the five full days Hall had their son during March 2022.

Anstead also claims that Hudson is "allergic" to one of the products used in the advertisement.

Hall tells PEOPLE exclusively in response to the custody filing, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."

"I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them," she adds.

A rep for Anstead had no comment.

In December 2018, Anstead and the Christina on the Coast star wed during a surprise ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California. They welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019, but a year later, Hall announced the pair had split in a statement posted to her Instagram.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said in September 2020.