On Thursday, Ant Anstead filed for full custody of his and Christina Hall's son Hudson, 2, and asked the court for Hall's custody schedule to be "alternating weekends"

Ant Anstead Claims He Has Been 'Primary Parent' of Son Hudson, 2, Since Divorce from Christina Hall

Ant Anstead is alleging new information about the amount of time Christina Hall spends with their son Hudson as he files for full custody of the couple's 2-year-old.

As per Anstead's court order, filed on Thursday and obtained by PEOPLE, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host claims he has been the "primary parent" and that Hall, 38, has spent an "average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022" with their son Hudson.

The 43-year-old asks the court for Hall's "regular" custody schedule to be "alternating weekends, Friday at 4:00 p.m. until Sunday at 6:00 p.m. commencing May 6, 2022, in California only, and except for vacations."

"This will allow Christina's time to be stepped-up over the next several months to match the schedule she has with her other children," reads the filing. Hall shares son Brayden James, 6, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa. Anstead is dad to daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, from his previous marriage to Louise Storey.

In response to the filing on Thursday, Hall tells PEOPLE, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."

"I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them," she adds.

Hall and Anstead were both granted joint legal and physical custody of their son after their divorce last July.

In December 2018, Anstead and the Christina on the Coast star wed during a surprise ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California. They welcomed their son in September 2019, but a year later, Hall announced the pair had split in a statement posted on her Instagram.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said in September 2020.

In January 2021, Anstead spoke to PEOPLE about the former pair's aim to co-parent amicably. "There's never been a scenario where I've asked for him and not had him and vice versa," he said.

Later that year, Hall also told PEOPLE they shared the same philosophy when it comes to their son.

"The kids come first for all of us. That's how it will always be," she said in December 2021.