Renée Zellweger Gets Sweet Summer School Artwork From Boyfriend Ant Anstead's Son Hudson, 2
Ant Anstead is showing off his son's sweet gesture for girlfriend Renée Zellweger!
The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 43, shared an adorable photo Wednesday of son Hudson London, 2, proudly holding his ice-cream artwork he made at summer school. The toddler smiles as he shows the photo with his name written at the bottom.
"He 'made this for NayNay,' " Anstead captioned the cute photo, referring to Anstead's actress girlfriend. The couple started dating shortly after meeting on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June 2021.
Anstead shares Hudson with his ex-wife Christina Hall. The British TV host is also a dad to 18-year-old Amelie and 15-year-old Archie, who he shares with ex-wife Louise Storey.
Earlier this week, Anstead told his Instagram followers about the efforts Hudson put in to prepare himself for his new summer school.
"Special first day for Hudzo at his new summer school…!" Anstead began in the caption. "This has been building up the past few days from him precisely choosing his new lunch box to exactly what he wants to wear today! (Of course he had to carry it the whole way!)."
"He's so independent and grown up and he has a real skip in his step," he continued. "I am one proud daddo! 🥺x"
In late April, Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson after the couple was granted joint legal and physical custody of the toddler following their divorce in July 2021.
Per Anstead's court order, which was obtained by PEOPLE, he claims he has been the "primary parent" and that Hall, 39, has spent an "average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022" with Hudson.
A California Superior Court judge denied Anstead's emergency order, citing a lack of critical circumstances concerning the child.