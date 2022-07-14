Renée Zellweger Gets Sweet Summer School Artwork From Boyfriend Ant Anstead's Son Hudson, 2

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4tPVJvq4m/ ant_anstead Verified Special first day for Hudzo at his new summer school…! This has been building up the past few days from him precisely choosing his new lunch box to exactly what he wants to wear today! (Of course he had to carry it the whole way!) He’s so independent and grown up and he has a real skip in his step. I am one proud daddo! 🥺x 1h

Credit: ant_anstead/Instagram