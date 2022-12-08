Ant Anstead Shares Photo with Son Hudson, 3, After Settling Custody Battle with Christina Hall

Ant Anstead is spending an evening out with son Hudson shortly after he and ex Christina Hall reached a custody agreement for the 3-year-old.

The Celebrity IOU Joyride star, 43, shared a photo on his Instagram Story Wednesday of him and his toddler son giggling while enjoying a "BBQ night" together. In the snap, Anstead holds Hudson and smiles at him while the toddler laughs and looks at the camera.

Though Anstead occasionally shares photos of Hudson on social media, Hall announced in September that she would no longer share her youngest son's photos after it became a point of legal contention between herself and Anstead.

Last month, Hall continued to address the topic, noting that it would "be the last time I talk about this" and explained she hoped to clear up the "confusion and false info about Hudson's photos."

Anstead has also responded to commenters on his page who have shared their thoughts on the situation between him and his ex-wife, especially in instances where Anstead has shared photos of Hudson.

Addressing multiple comments that it was "unfair" that Anstead could continue to post his son's pictures while Hall couldn't, he wrote, "She can post as many as she likes 🥰 x."

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Judge Lee Gabriel of the Superior Court of California in Orange County signed off on Anstead and Hall's agreement on Nov. 18 to "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson, which was the agreement when their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

In the documents filed by Hall's lawyer but jointly approved by the pair, the television star and her ex agree on a holiday schedule with a few "exceptions" to the June 2021 proposal.

As they have finally been able to agree, Anstead and Hall's trial dates for March 2023 have been canceled.

Anstead and Hall first announced their split in September 2020.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Hall wrote in a statement at the time. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."