Ant Anstead on Co-Parenting with His Ex-Wives: 'I'm Really Proud of My Half'

Ant Anstead is happy with the co-parenting relationships he shares with his exes.

The father of three, 42, shares son Hudson, who turns 2 next month, with ex-wife Christina Haack. He is also dad to daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage to Louise Anstead.

"The concept of blended families is more common now than it was and we live in a society now where it's more normal," Anstead said while hosting Entertainment Tonight on Friday. "So you have to bring a level of normalcy to it."

"Hudson's peers and kids at school are all in very similar situations and it just has to come from a place of love really because ultimately if the decision is in favor of the child, it's ultimately the right decision," Anstead explained.

He also noted that he's seen some parents "co-parent badly," calling it "a real shame."

"Because ultimately when all that, I guess, awkwardness falls away, which it will do eventually, time's a great healer, you're only gonna get the opportunity to look back," Anstead reflected. "And when you look back and you say, 'How did I handle my side? How did I handle my half?' "

The father added, "And, you know, I'm really proud of my half."

Anstead also took a moment to gush about his "photogenic" son Hudson, telling ET, "He's such a great character, there's so much life and energy and he's getting to that age now — he's almost two — where he's bordering on that cheeky kinda period. He's starting to find himself, finding his feet, push boundaries with me."

"We have this really close relationship," the proud dad shared. "I'm his best friend. Between the two of us, we kind of orbit around each other at home. It's actually kinda funny."

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Anstead's "focus is very much on his young son" amid his blossoming relationship with Renée Zellweger, whom he met while filming Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride.

"Even when Renée is around, his son is the center of attention," the insider said. "They do beach outings, go for ice cream and other child-friendly activities."

According to the source, the pair "are spending most of the time together in Laguna Beach, since Ant lives there. [They] seem very happy. They constantly kiss and hug."

News of Anstead and Zellweger's relationship came in June, days after PEOPLE confirmed the Wheeler Dealers star had finalized his divorce from Haack, 38.

Haack and Anstead announced their split in September 2020 after tying the knot in December 2018.

A source later told PEOPLE that despite being an unlikely duo, Zellweger, 52, and Anstead bonded over common interests.