Ant Anstead 'Melts' at Son Hudson's Christmas Concert After Settling Custody Battle

Ant Anstead is already enjoying the holiday season, thanks to son Hudson.

On Sunday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride star, 43, shared photos on Instagram from his little boy's school holiday concert. The auditorium photo shows rows of parents sitting and watching as their little ones perform on stage with their teachers.

"Oh my………! Melts! Hudzo Christmas performance at school was WAY too cute!!!!" wrote the proud father of three, who shares Hudson with ex Christina Hall, and son Archie, 16 and daughter Amelie, 19, with ex-wife Louise Storey.

"He was so excited the night before, we were practicing at bed time! And again over breakfast! The children all did so well! 🥰❤️," he wrote, concluding the caption by thanking Hudson's teacher.

Last week, Anstead shared a photo on his Instagram Story of him and his toddler son giggling while enjoying a "BBQ night" together, just after news that he and Hall reached a custody agreement for the 3-year-old.

In the snap, Anstead held Hudson and smiled at him while the toddler laughed and looked at the camera.

Though Anstead occasionally shares photos of Hudson on social media, Hall announced in September that she would no longer share her youngest son's photos after it became a point of legal contention between herself and Anstead.

Last month, Hall continued to address the topic, noting that it would "be the last time I talk about this" and explained she hoped to clear up the "confusion and false info about Hudson's photos."

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE earlier this month, Judge Lee Gabriel of the Superior Court of California in Orange County signed off on the exes' agreement on Nov. 18 to "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson, which was the agreement when their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

In the documents filed by Hall's lawyer but jointly approved by the pair, the television star and her ex agree on a holiday schedule with a few "exceptions" to the June 2021 proposal.

As they have finally been able to agree, Anstead and Hall's trial dates for March 2023 have been canceled.

Attorneys for Hall and Anstead did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Anstead and Hall first announced their split in September 2020, with an official divorce filing made that November.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Hall wrote in a statement at the time. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."