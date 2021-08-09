Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Ant Anstead's youngest child Hudson, 2 next month, remains the "center of attention" amid his relationship with Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead Makes Bracelets with Son Hudson on Beach After Source Says He's His 'Focus'

Ant Anstead is enjoying some quality time with his little boy amid his new relationship.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, shared an adorable series of photos to Instagram Monday from his fun-filled Sunday at the beach with his son Hudson, 2 next month.

In the cute pictures, Anstead and Hudson make a variety of colorful bracelets together while hanging out on the sand.

"Sundays are for hand making bracelets (Hudzo carefully and meticulously selected each and every bead) oh and getting sandy hands and feet …. X," Anstead writes.

The father-son outing comes just a few days after a source told PEOPLE that Anstead's "focus is very much on his young son" amid his new relationship with Renée Zellweger, 52.

"Even when Renée is around, his son is the center of attention," the insider revealed. "They do beach outings, go for ice cream and other child-friendly activities."

According to the source, the couple "are spending most of the time together in Laguna Beach, since Ant lives there."

Ant Anstead

"Ant and Renée seem very happy. They constantly kiss and hug," the insider further told PEOPLE.

News of Anstead and Zellweger's relationship came in June, days after PEOPLE confirmed the Wheeler Dealers star had finalized his divorce from Christina Haack, with whom he shares son Hudson. Anstead is also dad to son Archie, 14, and daughter Amelie, 17.

The couple stepped out for their first public event together on Saturday night to attend the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, Calif., as the British brand — which Anstead helped revive — unveiled its new Lotus Type 62-2 coach-built sports car.

In photos shared by Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin and her husband Doug, the pair smiled alongside Zellweger and Anstead in formal attire for the big night.

An entertainment source told PEOPLE in June that despite being an unlikely duo, Zellweger and Anstead bonded over common interests.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said at the time. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."