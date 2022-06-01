Ant Anstead Has Hardware Store Date with Son Hudson amid Custody Battle: 'My Little Apprentice'

Ant Anstead recently filed for full custody of his 2-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with ex Christina Hall

Hudson London is following his dad's DIY footsteps!

On Monday, Ant Anstead, 43, shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram from a hardware store outing with his 2-year-old son over Memorial Day weekend. In the sweet shots, Hudson holds his dad's hand as he walks through the store and learns about different tools.

"A holiday weekend isn't complete without some DIY at home! And Hudzo is obsessed with tools, skills and craft! He has so many questions and he soaks it all up like a sponge!" writes Anstead, who shares the toddler with ex Christina Hall. "Today we made some cool alterations to Temple, and we did it from scratch ourselves…."

"My little apprentice x," he concludes the cute post.

Hudson's long weekend with his dad follows Anstead's filing in late April for full custody of his son. Anstead — who is currently dating Renée Zellweger — filed the paperwork after he and Hall were granted joint legal and physical custody of Hudson following their divorce in July 2021.

Per Anstead's court order, which was obtained by PEOPLE, he claims he has been the "primary parent" and that Hall, 38, has spent an "average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022" with their son Hudson.

A California Superior Court judge denied Anstead's emergency order, citing a lack of critical circumstances concerning the child.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Hall — who has since tied the knot with new husband Josh Hall — said in part that Anstead's filing "deeply saddens" her.

"If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," the Christina on the Coast star shared.

Last month, in the comments section of a recent Instagram post featuring the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host's older children — 18-year-old Amelie and 15-year-old Archie, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Storey — a user referenced his son Hudson.

"Don't take away Hudson from his Mum you will never forgive yourself Ant," the user wrote in the comments section of Anstead's post.

In response, Anstead wrote back, "Huh? who told you that? That's the LAST thing I want!"