Ant Anstead's Son Hudson Remains the 'Center of Attention' as He Dates Renée Zellweger: Source

"Even when Renée is around, his son is the center of attention," a source tells PEOPLE of Ant Anstead and youngest child Hudson, who turns 2 next month

Ant Anstead may be in the thick of a new romance, but he's still a dad first.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host's "focus is very much on his young son" Hudson, who turns 2 next month, amid his relationship with Renée Zellweger.

"Even when Renée is around, his son is the center of attention," the insider reveals. "They do beach outings, go for ice cream and other child-friendly activities."

According to the source, the couple "are spending most of the time together in Laguna Beach, since Ant lives there."

"Ant and Renée seem very happy. They constantly kiss and hug," the insider further tells PEOPLE.

News of Anstead and Zellweger's relationship came in June, days after PEOPLE confirmed the Wheeler Dealers star had finalized his divorce from Christina Haack, with whom he shares son Hudson. Anstead, 42, is also dad to son Archie, 14, and daughter Amelie, 17.

An entertainment source told PEOPLE in June that despite being an unlikely duo, Zellweger, 52, and Anstead bonded over common interests.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said at the time. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together," they added.

Anstead met the two-time Oscar winner on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride. Starring Anstead and Cristy Lee and featuring a variety of A-list guests, Joyride builds off the popular HGTV show Celebrity IOU starring Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott, which sees the handy twins doing home renovations with celebrities to surprise their loved ones.

The celebrity guests on deck for Celebrity IOU: Joyride include Zellweger, who surprises Jerome and Jerald, brothers who acted as 24-hour caregivers to her publicist Nanci Ryder during her battle with ALS; James Marsden, who surprises his brother-in-law; Octavia Spencer, who surprises her hardworking hairdresser; Danny Trejo, who surprises his longtime friend; Tony Hawk, who surprises his office manager of 10 years and Mary J. Blige, who surprises her trusted assistant of over eight years.