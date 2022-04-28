Ant Anstead Files for Full Custody of 2-Year-Old Son Hudson with Ex-Wife Christina Hall

Hall and Anstead were both granted joint legal and physical custody of their son after their divorce last July

Ant Anstead is trying to make a major change to his shared custody agreement with ex-wife Christina Hall.

On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host filed for full custody of the couple's 2-year-old son Hudson London, PEOPLE confirms.

In December 2018, Anstead, 43, and the Christina on the Coast star, 38, wed during a surprise ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California. They welcomed their son in September 2019, but a year later, Hall announced the pair had split in a statement posted to her Instagram.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said in September 2020.

In January 2021, Anstead spoke to PEOPLE about the former pair's aim to co-parent amicably. "There's never been a scenario where I've asked for him and not had him and vice versa," he said.

Later that year, Hall also told PEOPLE they shared the same philosophy when it comes to their son.

"The kids come first for all of us. That's how it will always be," she said in December 2021.