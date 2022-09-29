Ant Anstead Celebrates Daughter Amelie on Her 19th Birthday: 'You Are An Inspiration to Me'

Ant Anstead has the special pleasure of all of his children's birthdays being just weeks apart.

On Thursday, the Celebrity Joyride: IOU hos, 43,t shared an Instagram carousel featuring photos of daughter Amelie throughout the years commemorating her 19th birthday.

"NINETEEN!!! @amelieanstead how are you 19!!!????" Anstead captioned the carousel. "Feels like only yesterday you were a baby! And now look at you!"

"I am so PROUD of the lady you are and (despite all the amazing things about you) how grounded you are too! You are an inspiration to me!" he continued. "Everything you do is with a bounce in your step and a smile on your face and it's rooted in kindness!"

The proud dad then told his daughter he loves her and that, "Being your daddo is cool but being a best friend is way cooler."

"I love you my little lady," he concluded. "Happy birthday! ❤️❤️❤️"

Just three weeks ago, Anstead celebrated youngest son Hudson London's third birthday, noting in his Instagram tribute that "three years has flown by!"

"Hudzo it's been an absolute privilege to have a front row seat to witness the overflowing joy and personality you are!" the proud dad wrote. "You are a very special boy!"

"We have built a very close bond between us, and I love how connected we are. Everyone who gets near you feels your love, cheekiness, humour, playful energy and total and utter pure JOY," he continued. "You wear your heart on your sleeve. I know exactly what you are saying without saying a word! It's an absolute privilege to be your daddo."

Ant Anstead/Instagram

A week and a half prior to Hudson's birthday, Anstead's older son, Archie, turned 16.

"I cannot believe the legend @archoanstead is 16!" Anstead wrote in the caption of his Instagram post for the special occasion. He repeated "SIXTEEN!!" with a "mind-blown" emoji.

The post featured a collage of throwback photos of the two over the years, including one of the teen posing in sunglasses and a suit complete with a bow tie.

The rest of Ant's caption was written to Archie, reading "Archo I am so incredibly proud of you, me doooood! You are BRILLIANT, funny, charming, inspiring, fun and so, so much more! I love you to the moon! ❤️#BestFriends x x"

Earlier this summer, the father of three spent some quality time with all of his children — something that became difficult for the family during the pandemic.

Anstead shares Archie and Amelie with ex-wife Louise Storey, who lives with the kids in London. He and ex Christina Hall share joint custody of Hudson.

"Daytime beach. Evening BBQ. Night time s'mores," he captioned the series of photos. "That's a pretty SOLID day 🥰"