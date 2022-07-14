Tarek and Heather El Moussa revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that they are expecting their first baby together

Ant Anstead Congratulates Tarek and Heather El Moussa on Their Baby News: 'Thrilled for You All'

Tarek and Heather are expecting their first baby together, the couple announced exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday. Heather, 34, shared photos from the family's shoot on Instagram, where she received well wishes from costars, friends and family alike.

Tarek, 40, also shared the photos on his Instagram, with the caption, "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍"

Among the many congratulatory comments on Tarek's post was Anstead, 42, who also shares a child with Tarek's ex, Christina Hall. Tarek and Hall were married from 2009 to 2016 and share kids Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11, while Anstead and Hall share son Hudson London, 2. (Anstead also has two older kids, daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 15, with his ex-wife.)

"Huge congratulations you two! Thrilled for you all! ❤️ x," Anstead replied to the post.

In September 2021, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about why he has such a good relationship with Tarek and Heather. Anstead has built a strong connection with the couple after co-parenting Taylor and Brayden while he was married to and lived with Hall.

Ant Anstead, Tarek El Moussa, Heather Young Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I'm a big supporter of modern-day parenting. I'm a big supporter of modern families," Anstead told PEOPLE, explaining that he still thinks of Taylor and Brayden as his stepchildren.

"I think it's amazing how generations evolve to fit within the current times, and right now, we live in a time where blended families are common and ultimately you have to have relationships that are healthy with all this extended family. And by default, I've inherited an extended family [in Tarek and Heather]."

"To treat them in any other way would be dishonorable," he continued of their mutual respect and support. "I'm really proud of how we all kind of manage that modern blend."

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Credit: Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead

Tarek and Heather have spoken out in support of Anstead, praising his relationship with actress Renée Zellweger. PEOPLE confirmed that the actress and the Wheeler Dealers star were dating in late June. They met earlier that month after she appeared on his upcoming Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

"I love it! I love it!" Tarek told PEOPLE of Anstead's romance with the two-time Academy Award winner, 53 during the JBL True Summer Campaign kick-off.

"I know, like rock on!" added Heather.