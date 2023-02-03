Ant Anstead Comments on Tarek and Heather El Moussa's Baby News

Ant Anstead is celebrating the newest member of the El Moussa family!

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 43, was among the many who congratulated his ex-wife Christina Hall's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, after El Moussa and wife Heather announced the birth of their baby boy on Thursday.

"HUGE congratulations you guys!" Anstead commented on Tarek's Instagram post sharing the baby news.

Tarek, 41, and Heather, 35, introduced their new addition — their first child together — with a faceless photo of the sleeping baby, wrapped in the new parents' hands.

"Our baby boy is here 1.31.23," they wrote in a joint statement. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

Anstead previously wished the couple well when they announced the pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in July. "Huge congratulations you two! Thrilled for you all! x," he wrote at the time in a similar comment.

The British TV personality told PEOPLE in 2021 that he's "a big supporter of modern families," explaining that he still considers Tarek's older children (Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7) with their mutual ex Hall, 39, to be his stepchildren.

"I think it's amazing how generations evolve to fit within the current times," he said. "And right now, we live in a time where blended families are common, and ultimately you have to have relationships that are healthy with all this extended family."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"And by default, I've inherited an extended family [in Tarek and Heather]. To treat them in any other way would be dishonorable. I'm really proud of how we all kind of manage that modern blend," Anstead added.

He and Hall, who finalized their divorce in June 2021 after two and a half years of marriage, share 3-year-old son Hudson London. Anstead is also father to daughter Amelie and son Archie, whom he shares with his first wife Louise.

Anstead is currently dating Renée Zellweger, and Christina got remarried to Joshua Hall last April.