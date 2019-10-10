Ant Anstead Talks Blending Families with Wife Christina: 'Everybody Has to Be on the Same Page'

Image zoom Christina (R) and Ant Anstead with their four older kids Christina Anstead/Instagram

Ant Anstead‘s secret to a successful blending of families? Putting the kids first.

The Ant Anstead Master Mechanic star, 40, spoke with Entertainment Tonight ahead of his new show about his newborn son, 4-week-old Hudson London, with wife Christina Anstead and their kids from previous relationships.

For Ant, that’s 13-year-old son Archie and 16-year-old daughter Amelie Rose with his ex Louise, while Christina, 36, shares son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

“I think everybody has to be on the same page,” Ant told the outlet of his “golden rule” to blend households. “Everybody has to be present and pulling in the same direction. That includes Tarek, it includes my ex.”

“If everybody wants the same thing, and that has to be kids first. If you prioritize kids first, it actually kind of falls into place and the rest of it makes sense,” he continues. “If you ever make a decision that doesn’t put the kids first, it is the wrong decision.”

Ant shares with ET that when it came to their new baby boy’s moniker, he and Christina “didn’t have that many talks about it” and instead “arrived at Hudson together because it’s a name that we both love.” (“It’s also the name of a car, which is quite funny,” he quips.)

“I think a lot of burden is put on someone’s middle name, but the reality is that you never use it,” Ant says. “So the middle name, for me, represents something memorable.”

“A middle name is an opportunity to represent you, and what better name for an Anglo-American child than London?” adds the British star.

Ant calls newborn Hudson “a real cutie” in his conversation with ET, praising their household’s seventh member for having a “really cool vibe” and making their family “complete.”

“You know when you just get around someone and they just vibrate at a really good level? You can’t put your finger on it but you meet these people in your life, they walk into the room as a stranger and you just go, ‘Whoa. They’ve got it,’ ” the father of three raves. “And he’s just got this vibe about him that’s amazing.”

Ant Anstead: Master Mechanic premieres Thursday on the MotorTrend app.