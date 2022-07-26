Ant Anstead Cheers Alongside Son Hudson at Soccer Match: 'Now That's a Proper Sunday Night!'

Anstead celebrated a home win for the Los Angeles Galaxy with his toddler, whom he shares with ex Christina Hall

Ant Anstead Has a Blast Cheering With Son Hudson at Soccer Match: 'Now That's a Proper Saturday Night!'

Ant Anstead is celebrating a win!

In an adorable set of photos and videos shared to Instagram on Monday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 42, took in a soccer match with son Hudson London, 2. The father and son cheered wildly in one of the videos from the post, clearly enjoying every minute of the L.A. Galaxy home game.

"Now that's a proper Sunday night! watching @lagalaxy win at home! Hudzo…… 😂 x," Anstead captioned the post.

Anstead shares Hudson with ex-wife Christina Hall. He is also dad to son Archie, 15, and daughter Amelie, 18, who he shares with ex-wife Louise Storey.

Anstead has also been sharing scenes from Hudson's first summer in school, including a sweet piece of artwork Hudson made for Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.

In a photo shared on his Instagram Story earlier this month, Hudson can be seen proudly holding his ice-cream artwork he made at summer school. He smiled for the photo, which shows the artwork and his name written at the bottom.

"He 'made this for NayNay,' " Anstead captioned the cute photo, referring to Anstead's actress girlfriend. The couple started dating shortly after meeting on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June 2021.

Ant Anstead Shares Photos From 'Solid' Summer Day with All of His Kids Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Earlier this month, the father of three spent some quality time with all of his children. He shared photos of their "pretty solid day" together on Instagram.

"Daytime beach. Evening BBQ. Night time s'mores," he captioned the series of photos. "That's a pretty SOLID day 🥰"