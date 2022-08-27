Ant Anstead Celebrates Son Archie's 16th Birthday: 'I'm So Incredibly Proud of You'

Ant Anstead often posts about milestones for his three children, calling Archie his “best friend” in the caption for his son's 16th

By
Published on August 27, 2022 02:55 PM
Ant Anstead in the UK
Ant Anstead with son Archie and daughter Amelie. Photo: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Ant Anstead loves to celebrate his kids, and that is just what he did when the 43-year-old father of three posted on Saturday about the 16th birthday of his son, Archie.

"I cannot believe the legend @archoanstead is 16!" Anstead wrote in the caption. He repeated "SIXTEEN!!" with a "mind-blown" emoji.

The post featured a collage of throwback photos of the two over the years, including one of the teen posing in sunglasses and a suit complete with a bow tie.

The rest of Ant's caption was written to Archie, reading "Archo I am so incredibly proud of you, me doooood! You are BRILLIANT, funny, charming, inspiring, fun and so, so much more! I love you to the moon! ❤️#BestFriends x x"

Anstead shares two children —18-year-old Amelie and Archie — with ex-wife Louise Storey. He is also father to son Hudson, whom he shares with his second ex-wife, Flip or Flop co-host Christina Haack. The pair finalized their divorce last year.

Anstead is currently in a relationship with Renée Zellweger, who he started dating shortly after meeting her on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June 2021.

The couple spends lots of time with Anstead's three children, recently taking 2-year-old Hudson to the beach. Anstead posted about their adventure on his Instagram, joking it was "Parent level - 3/10" after his son had to walk home in nothing but a coat.

Ant Anstead's Son archie 16. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxO8Xjp_oq/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.
Ant Anstead/Instagram

The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Zellweger.

"When a stroll to the beach (in clothes) ends with a fully soaked toddler...... said toddler obviously walks home in the missus coat," Anstead captioned the Instagram carousel of photos and videos from their sunny outing.

