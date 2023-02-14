Ant Anstead Celebrates 'My 19-Year Valentine' Daughter Amelie in Sweet Tribute

Ant Anstead has a special appreciation for his longest-running Valentine.

Sharing a sweet photo where he poses in a suit next to daughter Amelie, 19, who wears a red dress, he wrote, "While today is reserved for Ren, I'm lucky to have a second special lady I get to shower love on. Love you, my 19-year valentines @amelieanstead 🥰❤️ x ."

Anstead also noted, "I'm still an old romantic… happy valentines to those that are lucky to have a special partner in their life."

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 43, is father to daughter Amelie and son Archie, 16, whom he shares with his first wife Louise. He is also dad to son Hudson London, 3, whom he shares with ex Christina Hall.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The dad of three shared a sweet photo with his youngest on Instagram last month, showing a cute moment between the father-son pair.

In the snap, Anstead made a kissy face at his son while Hudson looked up at his dad with a big smile.

"Smoooooochy 😘," Anstead captioned the picture.

Ant Anstead. Ant Anstead/Instagram

Recently, the TV personality traveled with Hudson to the U.K. on his first trip abroad, documenting their visit to London, where Anstead's older kids live.

"What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!" Anstead captioned the first set of photos from the week with his kids.

"Hudzo and I spent Christmas morning on the sandy beach of Laguna then the rest of Christmas Day on a flight to the UK!! His first time ever out the US," Anstead continued.

"Which immediately called for us to get cosy clothes on for a muddy boots woodland walk with @amelieanstead & @archoanstead ❤️🥰🇬🇧 the perfect week x."