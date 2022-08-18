Ant Anstead Celebrates Daughter Amelie Scoring Straight As Needed to Get Into Her Dream School

Ant Anstead is a proud dad!

On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 43, shared exciting photos along with the news that his oldest, daughter Amelie, 18, got straight As on her report card and has a shot at her dream school.

"PROUD Daddo moment!!!! 😭 My incredible little lady needed to get THREE A's to land a space at her chosen university! And this morning was results day!!," he wrote alongside an Instagram carousel of photos.

The first photo shows a tearful Amelia holding up her phone to show she got the three As she needed. Another photo shows her with a thumbs-up next to signage for Loughborough University.

Addressing his daughter, Anstead wrote, "Mummo and I are SO INCREDIBLY PROUD of you! You worked your socks off for this! You are one inspiring young lady! Keep on shining! 🥰🥰🥰 x x x x x"

"I'm gonna need a moment 💝😭😭," he concluded the post.

Anstead shares Amelie and son Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Storey. He also shares son Hudson, 2, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Earlier this month, the father of three spent some quality time with all of his children. He shared photos of their "pretty solid day" together on Instagram.

"Daytime beach. Evening BBQ. Night time s'mores," he captioned the series of photos. "That's a pretty SOLID day 🥰"

The photos showed Anstead's older children engaging in summer fun with their little brother. Since Hudson's birth in 2019, Anstead has had a tough time having all of his kids in the same place. The pandemic made it difficult for Anstead's older children, who live in London with their mother, to spend time with their younger sibling.

Anstead — who is currently dating Renée Zellweger — has also been getting in a lot of quality time with his little guy.

Earlier this summer, Anstead shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram from a hardware store outing with Hudson over Memorial Day weekend. In the sweet shots, Hudson held his dad's hand as he walked through the store and learned about different tools.

"A holiday weekend isn't complete without some DIY at home! And Hudzo is obsessed with tools, skills and craft! He has so many questions and he soaks it all up like a sponge!" Anstead wrote. "Today we made some cool alterations to Temple, and we did it from scratch ourselves…."

"My little apprentice x," he concluded the cute post.