Ant Anstead Says He Has the 'Best of Both Worlds' When It Comes to Co-Parenting: 'Very Privileged'

The TV personality tells PEOPLE about his experience co-parenting his older kids Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16, with ex Louise Storey, and son Hudson, 3, with ex Christina Hall

Published on April 14, 2023 02:23 PM
Ant Anstead Takes Hudson to London for Quality Time with Older Siblings on First Trip Out of the Country
Photo: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Ant Anstead is grateful for all the time he gets to spend with his family.

The TV personality, whose new five-part docuseries Radford Reborn streams Friday on Speedvision, opens up to PEOPLE about his co-parenting experience, sharing that he feels he has the "best of both worlds" when it comes to spending time with his three kids.

Anstead, who shares daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 16, with ex Louise Storey, and son Hudson, 3, with ex Christina Hall, admits he lives a "very privileged co-parenting existence."

"All my co-parenting friends covet my relationship, because I almost have the best of both worlds. All these people are navigating alternate weekends and they're working their lives around kids," he begins. "Actually mathematically, I get more time with my older kids because when they come, they come in solid chunks."

"I go back to the U.K. a lot, they come to California a lot. Mathematically, I get more time with them, and at times more dedicated. If they come to California, we're taking a month off. I'm very lucky that Amelie and Archie are older," adds Anstead, 44.

Ant Anstead Shares Photos From 'Solid' Summer Day with All of His Kids
Ant Anstead/Instagram

"Society and history tells you that older kids, generally, tend to drift away from their parents. They then have their own lives and so on. The fact is that we are closer now, than we've ever been, and they then get the best of both worlds," Anstead continues. "They get an opportunity to have time in California and in the U.K. They have a friendship group in California, that's amazing. Whenever they land here, it's almost like they've never been away."

More than just being his kids, Anstead calls them his "best friends."

"They're amazing humans," he says. "It's weird because we have such an open, communicative relationship. Talk about everything. I think that's the key."

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star also praises his co-parenting with Storey in how they raised their kids.

"I stand back and I realize that Louise and myself did something really good with Amelie and Archie, and I want to try and repeat that for Hudson," he says. "We protect him."

