Ant Anstead Had 'Beautiful Boyz Weekend' with Son After Speaking Out About Split from Christina

While speaking out about his relationship with estranged wife Christina Anstead this weekend, Ant Anstead was also spending time with their 1-year-old son Hudson London.

On Monday, the father of three, 41, shared a black-and-white photo of himself and their toddler son on Instagram, writing: "Beautiful Boyz Weekend. Blessed."

Anstead tagged his two older children: daughter Amelie, 16, and 14-year-old son Archie.

Just one day prior to his father-son photo, the Wheeler Dealers host broke his silence on what happened with his marriage to Christina, who announced their separation on Sept. 18.

"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness," Ant captioned a black-and-white selfie of him and the HGTV star.

Over a week ago, the mother of three — who shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex and Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa — confirmed their split on Instagram.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," she said.

The Ansteads began dating in October 2017, less than a year after her public split from El Moussa in December 2016. Her divorce was finalized in January 2018, 11 months before she wed Ant at their home in Newport Beach, California.

The former couple welcomed their first child, son Hudson, in September 2019. But a source recently told PEOPLE that the pair had been struggling with their relationship for a year following their baby boy's birth.

The Christina on the Coast star was left feeling "lonely and unhappy" with her home life, the source said, adding that "Christina found it difficult to balance everything" and "their marriage was struggling."

On Saturday, Christina briefly mentioned her struggling marriage amid her busy career and filming schedule in a candid Instagram post.