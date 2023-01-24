Ant Anstead Shares Adorable Photo with Son Hudson, 3, as He Tries to Give Him a Kiss: 'Smoochy'

Ant Anstead loves his little boy.

The dad of three, 43, shared a sweet photo with his 3-year-old son Hudson on Instagram Monday, showing a cute moment between the father-son pair.

In the snap, Anstead makes a kissy face at his son while Hudson looks up at his dad with a big smile.

"Smoooooochy 😘," Anstead, who shares custody of Hudson with ex Christina Hall, captioned the picture.

The Celebrity IOU Joyride star rang in the new year earlier this month alongside his three kids in London. Anstead is also dad to son Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19, with ex-wife Louise Storey.

The HGTV star shared photos on Instagram at the time documenting his first trip abroad with Hudson as they traveled to the United Kingdom, where Anstead's older kids live in London.

"What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!" Anstead captioned the first set of photos from the week with his kids.

"Hudzo and I spent Christmas morning on the sandy beach of Laguna then the rest of Christmas Day on a flight to the UK!! His first time ever out the US," Anstead continued.

"Which immediately called for us to get cosy clothes on for a muddy boots woodland walk with @amelieanstead & @archoanstead ❤️🥰🇬🇧 the perfect week x."

Later, the dad of three shared scenes of him teaching his son about cricket, only for the American-born boy to compare it to baseball.

"It's merely my parental duty to teach Hudzo British sports….. CRICKET 🏏," he wrote. "'Daddo it's like baseball…. 😂."

The toddler can be seen laughing as he swings the cricket bat around in the videos included in the Instagram post.