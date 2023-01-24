Ant Anstead Shares Adorable Photo with Son Hudson, 3, as He Tries to Give Him a Kiss: 'Smoochy'

Ant Anstead shares son Hudson London, 3, with ex Christina Hall

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 02:10 PM
Ant Anstead and son Hudson
Photo: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Ant Anstead loves his little boy.

The dad of three, 43, shared a sweet photo with his 3-year-old son Hudson on Instagram Monday, showing a cute moment between the father-son pair.

In the snap, Anstead makes a kissy face at his son while Hudson looks up at his dad with a big smile.

"Smoooooochy 😘," Anstead, who shares custody of Hudson with ex Christina Hall, captioned the picture.

The Celebrity IOU Joyride star rang in the new year earlier this month alongside his three kids in London. Anstead is also dad to son Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19, with ex-wife Louise Storey.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The HGTV star shared photos on Instagram at the time documenting his first trip abroad with Hudson as they traveled to the United Kingdom, where Anstead's older kids live in London.

"What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!" Anstead captioned the first set of photos from the week with his kids.

"Hudzo and I spent Christmas morning on the sandy beach of Laguna then the rest of Christmas Day on a flight to the UK!! His first time ever out the US," Anstead continued.

"Which immediately called for us to get cosy clothes on for a muddy boots woodland walk with @amelieanstead & @archoanstead ❤️🥰🇬🇧 the perfect week x."

Later, the dad of three shared scenes of him teaching his son about cricket, only for the American-born boy to compare it to baseball.

"It's merely my parental duty to teach Hudzo British sports….. CRICKET 🏏," he wrote. "'Daddo it's like baseball…. 😂."

The toddler can be seen laughing as he swings the cricket bat around in the videos included in the Instagram post.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attends the TAG Heuer "Don't Crack Under Pressure" Muhammad Ali tribute at Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn on October 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/3002862792524819490/
Tom Brady Explains Why He Told His Kids He Wants Them to Fail: 'We Have to Develop Resiliency'
baby Halo, Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott Says Her, Nick Cannon's Daughter Halo Is 'Definitely Zen's Little Sis' in New Photos
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden Is Testing at a 4th Grade Level in School
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden, 5, Tests at a 4th-Grade Level in School
Emma Roberts Posts Rare Photo of Son Rhodes On His Birthday
Emma Roberts on Possibility That Her 2-Year-Old Son Will Sleepwalk: 'Hope It's Not Hereditary'
Thomas Rhett family christmas card
Thomas Rhett Says His 5-Year-Old Daughter Thinks It's 'So Weird' When Fans Stop Him for Photos
Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk
'Bachelor' Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Expecting Second Baby: 'Two Under 2!'
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Shares Photos from Daughter Vida's 13th Birthday
Camila Alves McConaughey Shows Woody Harrelson Photobombing Daughter Vida on 13th Birthday
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Madonna attends the Moschino [TV] H&M London Launch Party hosted by Jeremy Scott at Annabels on November 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for H&M )
Madonna and Family Celebrate as 'Precious Beautiful Talented' Daughter Mercy James Turns 17
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Discuss Growing Family Through Adoption
'Teen Mom' 's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Are Discussing Possibility of Adoption
Mandy Moore attends the Red Carpet For Series Finale Episode Of NBC's "This Is Us" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. , Mandy Moore babies
Mandy Moore Admits '2 Under 2' Is 'A Lot' as She Nurses Son Ozzie, 3 Months, in Candid Photo
Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce's Daughter Caught Doing the Team's Cheer on Baby Monitor Video
Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce's Daughter Caught Doing the Team's Cheer on Baby Monitor Video
carrie underwood cake
Carrie Underwood Shares Photos from Son Jacob's 4th Birthday Celebration: 'My Sunshine'
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Dad Patrick's Big Win
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Rebecca Minkoff Welcomes Her Fourth Baby
Rebecca Minkoff and Husband Gavin Bellour Welcome Baby No. 4: 'Our Family Is Complete'
jenna johnson baby
Jenna Johnson Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Snuggling with Their Baby Boy
Aire Webster, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Baby Boy Aire — See the Sweet Shot!