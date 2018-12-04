Timeless Star Annie Wersching and Husband Stephen Full Welcome Son Archie — See His First Photo

Baby boy makes five for Annie Wersching and Stephen Full!

The Timeless and Runaways actress and her husband welcomed their third child together on Sunday, Nov. 25, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Born in Los Angeles, son Archie Wersching Full weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

Wersching, 41, and the Santa Clarita Diet actor, 49 — who wed in 2009 — are already parents to sons Ozzie, 5, and Freddie, 8.

Annie Wersching, Stephen Full and their two sons Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Annie Wersching and Stephen Full

Wersching first confirmed news of her pregnancy via Twitter in June, joking about her newest addition.

“It’s a tiny #clockblocker! I mean a Gibborim glow baby. I mean Damon & Stefan’s younger sibling! Let’s hope it’s not related to 3XK. Oh who are we kidding … it’ll be an adorable little Jack or Renee,” Wersching tweeted. “#s—sgettingreal #outnumberednow #nothingbetterthanbeingamommy”

During her pregnancy, Wersching kept her fans in the loop by posting sweet photos and videos of her growing bump.

“Did this happen at YOUR pumpkin carving party?!? 🎃🤣🖍🤦🏼‍♀️😱” she captioned a shot of several children drawing a pumpkin on her belly with markers.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter. Wersching has kept busy in the months leading up to giving birth. Following Timeless’ shocking season 2 finale in May, the actress, who plays Emma Whitmore on the NBC drama, reprised her role one last time for the series finale, set to air on Dec. 20. In addition, Wersching will return to her role as Church of Gibborim leader Leslie Dean in Runaways on Hulu. RELATED VIDEO: Eddie Redmayne and Wife Hannah Welcome a Baby Boy Aside from the fun she has on set, there’s an at-home perk to her job too. “I have two young boys so it’s a fun time for mommy to be on a superhero show,” Wersching told PEOPLE in May. “I started to show my 7-year-old some of Leslie’s cool scenes and the parts where the kids start showing their powers and stuff,” explained the 24 alum. “I’ve showed him those action scenes, and he just thinks it’s so cool.”

Season 2 of Marvel’s Runaways premieres on Dec. 21 on Hulu.