Timeless Star Annie Wersching Expecting Third Child: We're 'Outnumbered Now!'

Annie Wersching and husband Stephen Full are already parents to sons Ozzie, 4½, and Freddie, 7½

Annie Wersching has another little one on the way!

The Timeless and Runaways star, 41, is expecting her third child with husband Stephen Full, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Already parents to sons Ozzie, 4½, and Freddie, 7½, the couple will welcome their new addition in November, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“It’s a tiny #clockblocker! I mean a Gibborim glow baby. I mean Damon & Stefan’s younger sibling! Let’s hope it’s not related to 3XK. Oh who are we kidding … it’ll be an adorable little Jack or Renee,” Wersching joked in a tweet announcing the news. “#s—sgettingreal #outnumberednow #nothingbetterthanbeingamommy”

Image zoom Credit: Tara Ziemba/WireImage

Annie Wersching

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Annie Wersching and family

Following Timeless‘ shocking season 2 finale, Wersching will return to her role as Church of Gibborim leader Leslie Dean in Runaways on Hulu.

And aside from the fun she has on set, there’s an at-home perk to her job too. “I have two young boys so it’s a fun time for mommy to be on a superhero show,” Wersching told PEOPLE in May.

RELATED VIDEO: Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Opens Up About Her Sibling-Rivalry Fears



“I started to show my 7-year-old some of Leslie’s cool scenes and the parts where the kids start showing their powers and stuff,” explained the 24 alum. “I’ve showed him those action scenes, and he just thinks it’s so cool.”