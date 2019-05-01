How Anne Hathaway Learned to 'Build in Breaks' with Work to Spend More Time with Her Son, 3

Three years into motherhood, Anne Hathaway can confidently say she has found a balance.

In a new interview for Shape magazine’s June issue, The Hustle star and mom to 3-year-old Jonathan Rosebanks says she used to feel a need to keep busy 24/7 but that perspective shifted when she and husband Adam Schulman became parents.

“Before I had my son, I sensed this pressure to fill my schedule. If I wasn’t working, I felt like I was wasting time,” explains Hathaway, 36. “Now I know I have to build in breaks in my year, and there are times when I’m just not available to work because it’s important for me to be home with him.”

“So I shop a lot less. I cook a lot more. I read a lot more,” she shares. “I write a lot more. I communicate a lot more. I make more time for the things that matter to me because suddenly I have more time.”

Despite her dedication to parenting and the fact that “Mom” is her most important role, Hathaway still hasn’t figured out all the answers in life — and she’s totally okay with that.

“Finding yourself takes as long as it takes, and I’m still in the process,” she says, joking, “It’s not as if I’m sitting in the lotus position ready to dole out advice. Some days are still like, ‘Whoa, I just fell off this cliff again!’ But learning how to be kind to yourself while you’re discovering who you are is something I wish for everybody.”

“Not having all the answers, not knowing what to do and making mistakes — those aren’t reasons to beat yourself up,” adds the Serenity actress.

Hathaway is a longtime U.N. Women Global Goodwill Ambassador, which is another role she takes extremely seriously and works hand in hand with her being one of the founders of the Time’s Up movement.

“This is just my way of saying, ‘Yes, there have absolutely been changes. But by no means is the work done,’ ” the actress muses to Shape.

And of her foray into producing, writing and other filmmaking roles outside of acting? “I love what I do. And to stretch out a bit and see if I can occupy this community in a way that’s larger than I currently do is really cool,” Hathaway shares.

The Hustle, also starring Rebel Wilson, opens in theaters nationwide on May 10.