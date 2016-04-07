Anne Hathaway Welcomes Son Jonathan Rosebanks

Image zoom



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Anne Hathaway officially has the job: She’s a mom!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Internstar welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Adam Shulman on Thursday, March 24, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple have named their son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman. The newborn’s middle name honors Anne’s grandparent, Roseline, as well as Shulman’s own, his mother’s maiden name, E! News reports.

The 33-year-old actress’ pregnancy was first revealed in November, and she’s stepped out several times since — including to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party — giving fans a peek at her growing bump.

And although the mom-to-be stayed mostly mum throughout her pregnancy, she did take to Instagram in January to show off her baby belly in a red bikini.

“I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should be an image that makes me happy (and one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter :)” she captioned the photo.

Hathaway celebrated the pending arrival of her first child during a March 5 baby shower, where guests including Camila Alves McConaughey were seen arriving with presents.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that “both Anne and Adam seem very excited about the baby.”

Hathaway and Shulman were married in 2012, and the actress has spoken about their relationship as husband and wife.

“We both talked about it beforehand, and how it wasn’t going to change anything, but something shifts,” Hathaway said in 2015 of marriage. “I didn’t realize that I was keeping a part of myself protected, and it’s kind of all on the line now. I’m his and he’s mine.”

E! News was first to report the birth.