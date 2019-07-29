Pregnant Anne Hathaway Says Women Struggling with Infertility 'Have a Sister' in Her

Anne Hathaway wants women struggling with getting pregnant to know that they’re not alone.

The 36-year-old actress — who announced on Wednesday that she’s expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman — said in an interview with the Associated Press over the weekend that it was important to her to be honest that pregnancy didn’t come easy for her in an effort to not make others “feel even more isolated.”

“I didn’t just wave a magic wand and be like, ‘I want to be pregnant and, wow, it all worked out for me.’ It’s more complicated than that,’ ” said the Modern Love star during her appearance at a Television Critics Association panel. ” ‘Gosh, admire my bump now!’ It wasn’t like that.”

Hathaway (who also shares 3-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks with Shulman) mused about the “very one-size-fits-all approach to getting pregnant” she feels which, despite the “happy time” in “the majority of cases,” doesn’t apply to all people trying to conceive.

“[For] a lot of people who are trying to get pregnant, that’s not really the story. Or that’s one part of the story,” she told the AP. “And the steps that lead up to that part of the story are really painful and very isolating and full of self-doubt. And I went through that.”

The Oscar winner revealed that she was “aware of the fact that when it came time to post that I was pregnant, somebody was going to feel even more isolated because of it.”

“I just wanted them to know they have a sister in me,” she said. “Our sisterhood is amazing, and we were kept from each other for a really long time because I think we were kept from our own stories. And we get to decide where the silence lives and where it goes away.”

“And even my being aware I was not the only woman who went through this, I’ve been so blown away by how many people go through this and how unspoken this is, and how much people have gotten from it,” Hathaway continued. “It’s all about us being there for each other. I just wanted people to know that I’m their sister and that I see them and I have them.”

Hathaway — who stars in Modern Love as a woman with bipolar disorder — cloaked her baby bump in a patterned white dress as she was joined by costars Gary Carr and Cristin Milioti during a Saturday panel discussing the show that also stars Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, Julia Garner, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel and John Slattery.

She revealed she and Shulman are expecting again on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white mirror selfie where she showed off her baby bump under a loose-fitting white tank top.

“It’s not for a movie …⁣⁣ #2⁣,” she captioned the post, going on to hint that getting pregnant wasn’t exactly an easy journey for her and her husband of almost seven years.

“All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” The Witches actress added. “Sending you extra love 💕”