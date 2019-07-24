Anne Hathaway Is Pregnant! Actress Reveals She's Expecting Second Child as She Hints at Infertility Struggles

Image zoom Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway/Instagram

Anne Hathaway is about to become a mom of two!

The Ocean’s 8 star, 36, is pregnant with her second child, she announced on Instagram Wednesday alongside a black-and-white mirror selfie, showing off her baby bump under a loose-fitting white tank top.

“It’s not for a movie …⁣⁣ #2⁣,” she captioned the post. “⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love 💕”

Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman — who were married in September 2012 — already share son Jonathan Rosebanks, whom they welcomed in March 2016.

Image zoom Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman Steve Granitz/WireImage

During her first pregnancy, Hathaway prided herself on learning she was a “decent liar” while awaiting the birth of her son.

“Because people [would] come up and [have such] good intentions but they were like, ‘Do you know what you’re having?!’ ” she said during a May 2016 appearance on The Late Late Show. “And I was like … ‘Hmm. No.’ “

“And then they were like, ‘When [are you] due?!’ and I’m like, ‘May,’ ” the Oscar winner added in a laid-back tone, shrugging nonchalantly. “I just gave all the wrong information.”

Image zoom Anne Hathaway Taylor Hill/Getty

In March 2017, a source revealed to E! News that Hathaway “wants more kids” but wanted to give it a little more time before starting to try again.

“She wanted to wait until Jonathan was a little older before they started trying again,” said the insider. “She wants Jonathan to have a sibling.”