Pregnant Anne Hathaway Shows Off Her Baby Bump and Thanks Fans for 37th Birthday Wishes

Happy birthday, Anne Hathaway!

The actress turned 37 on Tuesday — and to mark the occasion, she shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump to Instagram three days later, as well as a second image showing off some of the gifts she’d received.

“Feeling so much love this birthday week!” wrote Hathaway, who wore a black outfit for the sunny outdoor selfie, with one hand placed over her belly as she smiled for the camera.

“I want to thank everyone for the flowers and the books and chocolates and cards and crystals and other incredible goodies and most importantly I want to thank God for giving me a good hair day,” she joked in addition.

Hathaway concluded her caption, “It was so, so appreciated #37.”

While she didn’t give details about her absence, Hathaway previously lamented about missing the Tuesday premiere of her new drama film Dark Waters in New York City.

“It’s for a great reason, but I was so sad not to get out to support @DarkWatersMovie with my buddies!” the actress captioned a collection of photos from the red carpet on Thursday. “So proud of their work on this special and necessary film.”

Dark Waters is based on the true story of tenacious corporate defense attorney Robert Bilott (played by Mark Ruffalo), who took on an environmental lawsuit against the world’s largest chemical company at the time, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. In the film, Hathaway plays his wife, Sarah Barlage.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the Modern Love star hosted a baby shower at her home in New York over the weekend of Oct. 14 to celebrate her second child on the way.

Guests in attendance included Hathaway’s friend and Interstellar costar Jessica Chastain, who welcomed her first child, daughter Giulietta, a year ago, in November 2018.

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan in October, the actress kept coy when asked about whether she’s expecting a boy or girl. Though guest host Liza Koshy pointed out she was wearing a pink dress (a flowy, floral number by Givenchy), the mom-to-be reacted with a laugh and said, “It’s a great color!”

Hathaway, who announced her pregnancy in July, and husband Adam Shulman are also parents to 3½-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks.