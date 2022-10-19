Anne Hathaway's kids are always front of mind when it comes to picking her next project.

While appearing on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show earlier this week, the Armageddon Time star, 39, explained why her two kids, sons Jonathan, 6, and Jack, 2, are a major factor when deciding on which projects are worth her time.

"I have to say, the 'kids' thing has been the biggest shift," said Hathaway, who shares her sons with husband Adam Shulman. "That's kind of re-prioritized everything, so it's actually made me a bit choosier because something really has to be so excellent to spend time away from them because they're so precious to me."

"They're the most sacred part of my life by a long shot," she added of her kids. "And then when I do accept something, it puts greater pressure on me to make it worth the time that I've spent away from them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Oscar-winning actress also revealed which movie she's most excited to show her kids once they're older.

"I am really excited to show them The Devil Wears Prada. It's such a good movie," she said after taking a minute to recall her long list of films.

"And I say that, you know, with complete humility, I'm a small part in that film," she continued. "It's David Frankel, our director. It's Meryl Streep. I mean, you know, Stanley [Tucci], Emily [Blunt], everyone ― Patricia Field."

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"It's just such a joy of a film, and it's so well-crafted, and it's so funny, and I love what it's about," Hathaway said. "And I think that it holds up well, and the look of it is fantastic."

As her two sons continue to grow older, the WeCrashed star previously told WSJ. Magazine that she hopes her kids stay out of acting while they're still young.

"I would probably take the same tack that my parents did with me, which is: You have all the time in the world to be a professional actor; you can only be a child once," she shared.

"So I would encourage them to study, to go to classes, to read, but I would strongly discourage them from starting too young," Hathaway continued. "I think that they'll be in a position where they'll be able to go to college and figure out where they want to go from there."