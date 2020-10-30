Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Creative Halloween Costume to Match Her Son's Monkey Outfit

"Jack, who's 11 months old, is climbing on everything, so he's going to be a monkey," said the actress

Anne Hathaway is coordinating her costume with her 11-month-old son.

Taking fan questions during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Thursday, the Oscar winner, 37, revealed what costumes her sons Jack, 11 months, and Jonathan Rosebanks, 4, will don on Halloween this year. Hathaway shares her boys with husband Adam Shulman.

"Jonathan is very into the Cars movie franchise so he is going to be Lightning McQueen and Adam will be Doc Hudson," she said. "And Jack, who's 11 months old, is climbing on everything, so he's going to be a monkey. And I'm going to be holding him all night, so I will be a tree."

The mother of two, who stars in the new HBO Max film The Witches, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night that she isn't sure about welcoming a third child yet. She also touched on her sons' J names after Kimmel pointed out the alliteration.

"Are you angling for me to go for a third and name him Jimmy?" Hathaway joked after the host told her he and his siblings also all have J names.

In all seriousness, "I don't know," she said of having another child. "The world is really scary. Some minutes, I'm like, 'Yes, absolutely,' and some minutes the world scares me too much and I think I've got two healthy ones and that feels really great. So I don't really know yet."

In the meantime, the actress is balancing her career with family life — which includes teaming up with Shulman, 39, to keep a little white lie going with Jonathan in terms of what he thinks his mom does for work.

"He knows that Mommy goes to work," Hathaway explained. "I recently left to go to do a project and we were getting him ready because I was gonna be gone for a little bit and I was like, 'Okay, so, Mommy's going to work.' And he stopped and he looked me really deep in my eyes and he's like, 'Mommy, are you going to work at the library?' "