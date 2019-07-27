Anne Hathaway Is a Glowing Mom-to-Be at TCA Event Days After Announcing Second Pregnancy

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway is bumpin’ along days after announcing her pregnancy.

The actress, who revealed she is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman earlier this week, spoke about her show Modern Love during a Television Critics Association panel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.

Hathaway, who stars as a woman who has bipolar disorder, cloaked her baby bump in a patterned white dress as she was joined by costars Gary Carr and Cristin Milioti.

The trio also debuted the teaser trailer that stars Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, Julia Garner, Catherine Keener, Cristin Milioti, Dev Patel and John Slattery.

The Witches star revealed she and husband Shulman are expecting again on Instagram Wednesday, after several difficult attempts at fertility treatments following the birth of their son Jonathan in March 2016.

“It’s not for a movie …⁣⁣ #2⁣,” she captioned the post, before adding “⁣all kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love 💕”

The 36-year-old Princess Diaries star married Shulman in 2012.

Hathaway promoted Modern Love at another event recently where she wore a special dress designed just for her and her growing baby bump.

“@brandonmaxwell, as if it wasn’t enough you custom-made me and the bump a knockout dress, you put this tag in it. Thank you, new friend,” the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the dress tag that read: “Anne + 1.”