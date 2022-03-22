Anne Hathaway Says Getting Pregnant Is Not Always 'All Positive': 'That's a Part of Life'

Anne Hathaway is expressing her thoughts on how motherhood has changed her for the better.

In an interview for WSJ. Magazine's digital cover, the actress, 39, opens up about the impact of motherhood as a parent to sons Jonathan Rosebanks, 6 this week, and Jack, 2, sharing that she "didn't feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom."

"It's not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word," she explains. "And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself. And it's little breaks that you give yourself sometimes when you know that you're not being your best self."

Hathaway, who shares her sons with husband Adam Shulman, also reveals her feelings about adding more kids to her family.

While the Princess Diaries actress says she "could see us going for another one," she understands the challenges that come with pregnancy.

"There's this tendency to portray getting pregnant, having kids, in one light, as if it's all positive. But I know from my own experience … it's so much more complicated than that," she explains. "And when you find out that your pain is shared by others ... you just think, I just feel that's helpful information to have, so I'm not isolated in my pain."

"I mean, what is there to be ashamed of? This is grief, and that's a part of life," she adds.

As her two sons continue to grow older, the WeCrashed star tells the outlet that she hopes her kids stay out of acting while they're still young.

"I would probably take the same tack that my parents did with me, which is: You have all the time in the world to be a professional actor; you can only be a child once," she shares.