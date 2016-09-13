Image zoom



Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway has proven herself not only an amazing actress, but also a fantastic proponent of not beating yourself up after giving birth to get back to your pre-baby body right away.

But the first-time mom — son Jonathan Rosebanks, with husband Adam Shulman, is 5 months old — still can’t help admitting that getting in shape has its emotional merits on top of the physical ones.

“I’ve started to work out — I love that feeling, I love feeling strong,” the actress told PEOPLE exclusively at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she was in attendance to support her monster movie Colossal, which also stars Jason Sudeikis and Dan Stevens.

“I find that my workouts are really different now because I gave birth,” continues Hathaway, 33. “I had been trying to fit into my jeans and it just wasn’t happening, then I stopped trying — and the other day, they fit. I’m not gonna lie, that felt pretty good.”

Hathaway calls her return to the red carpet a “funny, weird experience to have in life,” but something she’s really excited about.

“I think shape is an ongoing thing in everybody’s life,” the Oscar-winning star says. “I’m not trying to recapture something that was. I’m going with what it is now.”

The Princess Diaries alum has no qualms about her body changing — and in fact, embraces it as a symbol of how her life has shifted for the better since welcoming her son.

“Some things I guess are the same as they were, and other things are a little bit different. I’m just so proud of what the changes signify,” she says. “So, there’s no rush to do anything. I’m so happy being here.”