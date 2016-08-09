"There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all)," the actress writes.

Anne Hathaway Shares Empowering Message About Post-Baby Weight Loss: 'There Is No Shame If It Takes Longer Than You Think'

Anne Hathaway wants new mothers to know: “Love what you have been given.”

The Oscar-winning actress’ latest Instagram wasn’t just a photo of denim cutoffs, it was an empowering message about body image, specifically post-baby weight loss.

“There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all),” Hathaway, 33, captioned her picture on Monday.



“There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer’s are just too dang short for this summer’s thighs,” the mother of one explained, adding, “Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.)”

Hathaway welcomed her son Jonathan Rosebanks with husband Adam Shulman in March.

In May, the Alice Through the Looking Glass star joked about her post-baby body workouts, telling Ellen DeGeneres that she gained a new appreciation for her curves just eight weeks after giving birth.