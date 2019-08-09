Anne Hathaway Debuts Baby Bump in Fuchsia Pink Cut-Out Dress on Red Carpet at Broadway Opening

Anne Hathaway is a glowing mama-to-be!

On Thursday, Hathaway, 36, debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the Broadway opening of the play Sea Wall/A Life.

The actress wore a fuschia pink cut-out dress — which showed off her growing belly — paired with metallic heels and a rose-colored clutch. She styled her signature brunette tresses in loose waves.

Hathaway is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman, who attended the premiere, but was not pictured with her on the carpet. The couple, who tied the knot in September 2012, are already parents to son Jonathan Rosebanks, whom they welcomed in March 2016.

The Princess Diaries star announced she’s expecting baby number two last month alongside a black-and-white mirror selfie, showing off her baby bump under a loose-fitting white tank top.

“It’s not for a movie …⁣⁣ #2⁣,” she captioned the post, going on to hint that getting pregnant wasn’t exactly an easy journey for her and husband.

“⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” the actress added. “Sending you extra love 💕”

Just a few days after sharing the news, Hathaway said in an interview with the Associated Press that it was important to her to be honest that pregnancy didn’t come easy for her in an effort not to make others “feel even more isolated.”

“I didn’t just wave a magic wand and be like, ‘I want to be pregnant and, wow, it all worked out for me.’ It’s more complicated than that,’” said the Modern Love star during her appearance at a Television Critics Association panel. ” ‘Gosh, admire my bump now!’ It wasn’t like that.”

Hathaway mused about the “very one-size-fits-all approach to getting pregnant” she feels that, despite the “happy time” in “the majority of cases,” doesn’t apply to all people trying to conceive.

“[For] a lot of people who are trying to get pregnant, that’s not really the story. Or that’s one part of the story,” she told the AP. “And the steps that lead up to that part of the story are really painful and very isolating and full of self-doubt. And I went through that.”

The Oscar-winner revealed that she was “aware of the fact that when it came time to post that I was pregnant, somebody was going to feel even more isolated because of it.”

“I just wanted them to know they have a sister in me,” she said. “Our sisterhood is amazing, and we were kept from each other for a really long time because I think we were kept from our own stories. And we get to decide where the silence lives and where it goes away.”