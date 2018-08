16 Celeb Moms on Loving Their Post-Baby Bodies

Twenty-two days after giving birth to her second son, Ariel, the mother of two clapped back at critics who commented on her body after baby. “This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it … check yourself. Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days,” the supermodel wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I’m not ashamed to show my postpartum tummy. I am proud actually. I carried my son for nine months in there. I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel added. “Is it because I’m a model? Well we are normal people too so let me enjoy the beach in peace please.”