New mom Anne Hathaway was all smiles at Thursday's Alice Through the Looking Glass event in Los Angeles

Anne Hathaway Glows in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth to Son

Anne Hathaway is back!

The new mom attended Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass event on Thursday in Los Angeles, marking her first red carpet appearance since she and husband Adam Shulman welcomed their first child, Jonathan Rosebanks, on March 24.

The 33-year-old actress wore the “petite cherub” cotton, lace dress by Disaya with her brunette locks in waves at her shoulders. Hathaway topped off the look with a bold, red lipstick.

John Sciulli/Getty

Hathaway and Shulman, 35, posed for photos at the event and snapped pictures alongside Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Hathaway, who plays the White Queen in the Lewis Carroll adaptation, has stayed out of the spotlight since giving birth, but was all smiles at the event alongside her husband.

Mark Davis/Getty

Ahead of little Jonathan’s arrival, Hathaway had an intimate baby shower with guests including Camila Alves. A source told PEOPLE then that Shulman and Hathaway seemed “very excited about the baby.”

Hathaway and Shulman wed in September 2012, after four years of dating, and the newlywed said at the time that she hoped to have a big family.

“I’ll start with one healthy kid but I’d like to have a few naturally and adopt. I gotta get on it, you know?” she told The Telegraph in 2012 “I’d like to have as many as I can afford, not just financially but in terms of time, because you want to make sure each one feels special.”

Alice Through the Looking Glass will be released May 27.