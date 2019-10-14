Anne Hathaway Celebrates Baby Shower at Her New York Home with Jessica Chastain Among Guests

Anne Hathaway is getting close to welcoming baby No. 2!

PEOPLE confirms the Modern Love star, 36, hosted a baby shower at her home in New York over the weekend to celebrate her second child on the way.

Guests in attendance included Hathaway’s friend and Interstellar costar Jessica Chastain, who welcomed her first child, daughter Giulietta, nearly a year ago in November 2018.

Hathaway, who announced her pregnancy in July, and husband Adam Shulman are also parents to 3½-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks.

The actress recently shared that she and Shulman know the sex of their baby but are keeping it under wraps.

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday, Hathaway kept coy when Ryan Seacrest and guest host Liza Koshy asked about whether she is expecting a boy or girl. Though Koshy pointed out she was wearing a pink dress on Friday’s show (a flowy, floral number by Givenchy), the mom-to-be reacted with a laugh and said, “It’s a great color!”

Her baby on the way comes months after she hinted at infertility struggles.

When she happily revealed she was expecting again, she shared a message about how getting pregnant wasn’t exactly an easy journey for her and husband Shulman.

“⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love,” Hathaway wrote in her caption, along with a mirror selfie of her growing bump.

