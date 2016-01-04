The actress showed off her growing baby belly in an Instagram snap on Sunday, flaunting both her baby bump and her tiny, red bikini

Mom-to-be Anne Hathaway has kept her growing belly under wraps — until now!

The 33-year-old posted an Instagram pic on Sunday, showing off her baby bump on the beach in a tiny, red bikini. And it seems the paparazzi may have been the reason for the revealing snap.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So, posting a bikini pic is a little out of character for me, but just now while I was at the beach I noticed I was being photographed,” she wrote alongside the picture.

“I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should be an image that makes me happy (and one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter :)”

Image zoom

Source: Instagram

The actress and her husband, 34-year-old Adam Shulman, are expecting their first child.

Shortly after the news broke in November, a source told PEOPLE that the actress is having a happy, healthy pregnancy.

“Anne looks great and seems very happy,” the source said. “She seems to have a lot of energy.”

“Anne hasn’t really slowed down at all, ” the source noted. “She was always very active and likes to be out and about. Nothing seems to have changed after she got pregnant.” In fact, the source added, “the only difference is that she looks even happier than before.”