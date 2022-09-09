Anna Wintour Reveals She Doesn't Go by Grandma — Here's What Her Grandchildren Call Her Instead

With an icon like Anna Wintour, it's no surprise that the Vogue editor-in-chief didn't opt for her grandkids to call her the traditional name of grandma.

In a new 73 Questions interview with Vogue this week, the 72-year-old journalist spoke briefly about her relationship with her grandchildren. Wintour has three grandkids — one grandson, Oliver, 10 months, from her daughter Bee Shaffer and two granddaughters, Caroline, 5, and Ella, 3, from son Charles Shaffer.

Asked who the last person was that she FaceTimed with, Wintour quickly replied, "My grandchildren."

She then revealed that instead of grandma, her grandkids simply call her "Anna."

The fashion icon last became a grandma in October when daughter Bee welcomed her first baby, son Oliver Sozzani, with husband Francesco Carrozzini.

Bee announced the birth of her son the following month and shared three adorable photos on Instagram.

Famous friends, including Katy Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Zac Posen, Ben Platt and more, congratulated the new mom on the arrival of her baby boy in the comments section.

Bee and Carrozzini, the son of late Franca Sozzani, Vogue Italia's editor-in-chief, wed in an intimate celebration at Wintour's home in Mastic, New York, back in July 2018.