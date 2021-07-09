Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Expecting First Baby with Husband Francesco Carrozzini

Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini tied the knot in 2018

Bee Shaffer, the daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is going to be a mom.

The 33-year-old is expecting her first child with husband Francesco Carrozzini, son of the late Franca Sozzani who served as Vogue Italia's editor-in-chief, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

"It's true and everyone is thrilled for Bee — and Anna!" a source close to Wintour tells PEOPLE.

This will be Wintour's third grandchild, as her son Charles and his wife Elizabeth are parents to daughters Ella, 2, and Caroline, 4.

The exciting news comes one day after Shaffer and her Italian film director husband, 38 — who tied the knot in 2018 — celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Shaffer marked the special occasion with a sweet post on Instagram, featuring a throwback photo from the couple's nuptials.

"3 Years ❤️," Shaffer captioned the black-and-white photo.

The couple wed in an intimate celebration at Wintour's home in Mastic, New York, in July 2018.

While the pair may come from fashion royalty, they pursued different career paths from their famous mothers.

Shaffer worked as a segment producer at Late Night with Seth Meyers until 2017 and now works in theater production, while Carrozzini is a film director and photographer who has directed music videos for Beyoncé, A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj and worked on advertisements with a number of fashion brands including Roberto Cavalli, Ermenegildo Zegna and Salvatore Ferragamo.