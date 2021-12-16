Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer met on the set of True Blood and wed in 2010, welcoming fraternal twins – daughter Poppy and son Charlie – in 2012

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer Say Their Twins Will 'Never' Be Allowed to Watch True Blood

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer have strict limits on what their kids can watch.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Wednesday at the premiere of American Underdog, Paquin, 39, and Moyer, 52, revealed that their nine-year-old-twins – daughter Poppy and son Charlie – are banned from watching True Blood, the HBO hit their parents met through and costarred on.

"They haven't watched any True Blood yet," Moyer told the outlet.

"Obviously," echoed Paquin.

When asked if Poppy and Charlie would ever be allowed to see the vampire fantasy drama, the couple agreed that the show was off-limits.

"Never, if it's anything to do with us," Moyer teased.

24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019 Credit: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

As working actors, Paquin stressed that she and her husband deliberately keep their home and professional lives separate, because their kids are so young. (Moyer is also dad to son Billy, 21, and daughter Lilac, 19, from previous relationships)

"We've very intentionally not brought them into this aspect of our lives, because frankly, they're minors, and I don't feel comfortable making that decision for them, because it's permanent," she said of their youngest kids. The Flack star stepped into the spotlight at an early age, and won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1994 at age 11 for her role in The Piano.

Paquin and Moyer wed in 2010, while they were still starring as protagonists Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton on True Blood.

Though that show might be banned in their house, Moyer said the twins were "blown away" by their mother's performance as Brenda Warner in American Underdog, in which she plays the wife of NFL legend Kurt Warner, as the film follows his fascinating life story.

"I was gonna say, they loved it," Paquin told ET. "It was quite surreal watching [them]."