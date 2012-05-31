Anna Paquin Shows Off Her Baby Bump at True Blood Premiere
Anna Paquin‘s own big premiere is still several months away, but the actress showed off her growing baby bump Wednesday at a Hollywood screening of the new season of True Blood.
“I feel fantastic,” she told reporters. Paquin, 29, who’s expecting her first child with husband and costar Stephen Moyer, sported a stylish black dress, with her bump noticeably larger than last month, when she stepped out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
“It’s always amazing,” Moyer told PEOPLE of being a dad again (he has two children – Lilac, 10, and Billy, 12 – from a previous relationship). “I love my kids so much. And the fact that Anna is pregnant just adds more crazy to the bundle of fun.”
The Oscar winner is due in the fall. The fifth season of True Blood premieres June 10 on HBO.
• Reporting by Scott Huver