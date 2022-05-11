Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Nearly 'Fainted' When Richie Sambora Offered Guitar Lessons
Dannielynn Birkhead got the ultimate gift from Richie Sambora during the Kentucky Derby.
The 15-year-old daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith was attending the 33rd annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on Friday when she got a surprise from the Bon Jovi guitarist.
Dannielynn was front and center with her dad watching Sambora perform when the musician auctioned off his guitar. Though she didn't walk out with the guitar, a source tells PEOPLE that the teenager nearly passed out when Sambora offered to give her private guitar lessons instead.
"Dannielynn loved Richie - she was trying to get her dad to buy the guitar that was being auctioned off, but it got up to $75K," the insider says. "She fainted when Richie offered to give her guitar lessons."
"He invited them to come stay in California — the Hotel Sambora — and offered to give her lessons," the source adds. "Richie loves kids. He loves to do that for people."
"Richie is very fatherly and he has a lot of respect for Larry protecting and taking care of his daughter, just like Richie did with his daughter when he stepped off the stage," the source says, referring to Sambora's daughter Ava with ex-wife Heather Locklear.
"Larry and Richie have a lot in common. They have so much love and protection for their daughters."
Dannielynn and Larry attend the Kentucky Derby each year. The annual horse racing event is held in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Churchill Downs racetrack on the first Saturday in May and was won this year by horse Rich Strike.
At the gala, Dannielynn channeled her inner Janet Jackson, as she wore the exact outfit that Jackson, 55, wore to the same event almost two decades ago. In fact, Larry revealed that the attire Dannielynn wore once belonged to the "Escapade" singer in an Instagram post.
"Off to the Barnstable-Brown Gala with Dannielynn," the photographer captioned a series of posts before revealing that his daughter's outfit was the same one worn by Jackson in 2003.
Noting that her ensemble "was purchased as a part of Janet's @juliens_auctions benefitting charity," Larry continued, "Ironically, Janet is expected to attend tonight."
At Friday's event, Dannielynn and Larry posed together for photographs alongside Jackson before attending her concert. The duo has long attended the gala, which is where Larry first met Smith.
