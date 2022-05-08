Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, Snaps Colorful Photo with Dad Larry at Kentucky Derby

Despite all odds, horse Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon emerged victorious in the 148th Kentucky Derby in Churchill Downs on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 07: Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Dannielynn Birkhead brought some color to the Kentucky Derby!

The 15-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith dressed up for the event, wearing a vibrant and multi-colored Celia B dress with a pair of Betsey Johnson shoes.

Dannielynn and her dad Larry Birkhead snapped a sweet photo together, as seen on the father-daughter duo's joint Instagram page.

"Betting on a great time with Dannielynn today at this year's @kentuckyderby, then off to the @janetjackson concert!" Larry, 49, wrote.

He also included a throwback photo of Smith, and added in his caption: "Saw this pic of Anna and thought Dannielynn looked like her twin!"

Dannielynn and Larry attend the Kentucky Derby each year. The annual horse racing event is held in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Churchill Downs racetrack on the first Saturday in May and was won this year by horse Rich Strike.

Ahead of the event, the pair attended the 33rd annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on Friday evening. There, Dannielynn channeled her inner Janet Jackson, as she wore the exact outfit that Jackson, 55, wore to the same event almost two decades ago.

In fact, Larry revealed that the attire Dannielynn wore once belonged to the "Escapade" singer in an Instagram post.

"Off to the Barnstable-Brown Gala with Dannielynn," the photographer captioned a series of posts before revealing that his daughter's outfit was the same one worn by Jackson in 2003.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Larry Birkhead, Janet Jackson, and Dannielynn Birkhead attends the Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion on May 06, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images) Credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Noting that her ensemble "was purchased as a part of Janet's @juliens_auctions benefitting charity," Larry continued, "Ironically, Janet is expected to attend tonight."

At Friday's event, Dannielynn and Larry posed together for photographs alongside Jackson before attending her concert. The duo has long attended the gala, which is where Larry first met Smith.

Chris Barnstable-Brown, one of the event's organizers, previously told PEOPLE that Dannielynn "looked gorgeous" while wearing her "homage" to Jackson. "She is getting so tall," he added of the teen. "She's almost as tall as her dad now."

Last year, Dannielynn also attended the Kentucky Derby with her dad and rocked a bright blue Jovani suit paired with an elaborate white headpiece, sparkly ballet flats, and a matching face mask for the occasion.

"It's that time of year again," Larry captioned a series of three photos on Instagram of himself and Dannielynn.

Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead Credit: Larry Birkhead/Instagram

"The @kentuckyderby weekend is here!" continued Larry. "Even though our favorite event The Barnstable-Brown Party won't be back until next year, we decided to head out on this beautiful day to Churchill Downs racetrack in preparation for The Kentucky Derby."